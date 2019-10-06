v
Vitling (David Whiting) is a music producer, visual artist, programmer and DJ based in Berlin, Germany

Silly Little Edits for Silly Little Raves (2023)

5-track remix EP, digital

Bandcamp | SoundCloud

Cover art by @jude.grolfe

Swarm (2023)

Algorithmic audiovisual work

Typescript, WebAudio, Canvas

Play

Screenshot of Swarm

Auxiliary Components (2021)

4-track EP, digital

Bandcamp | Spotify

Spaceport Lounge Music EP (2021)

4-track EP, digital

+ 3d-animated music video

Released by Berlin-based Edge Network label

Bandcamp | Spotify | YouTube

The Endless Acid Banger (2021)

Interactive human-algorithm collaborative jam experience

Typescript, WebAudio

Play

Screenshot of The Endless Acid Banger

Landing Pads (2021)

Infinite algorithmic audiovisal composition

Typescript, WebAudio, Canvas

Play

Screenshot of Landing Pads work

Trans-Portal Loop Sequence (2021)

3d animation with original music, looped

Blender, Davinci Resolve, Ableton Live

YouTube | Vimeo

Particles (2021)

Experimental particle-collision simulation synthesiser

Plug-in instrument version of Gas, see below

VST3/AU written in C++, Open Source (GPL3)

Plug-ins page with more info and download

Screenshot of particles plugin

Long Walks and Tough Talks (2021)

3-track EP, digital

More info

Download on Bandcamp // Play on Spotify

Gas (2020)

Particle simulation synthesiser

js/Canvas/WebAudio

Play

Screenshot of Gas simluation synthesiser

Lockdown Light (2020)

Photo series, ongoing

View Gallery

Artistic photograph of a pedestrian overpass with light entering from the windows on the right hand side

Crypt (2020)

Hyper-unison synthesiser plugin

VST3/AU written in C++, Open Source (GPL3)

Plug-ins page with more info and download

Autotracker (2020)

Infinite algorithmic tracker-style chiptune composition, Typescript / WebAudio

Play

Screenshot of the Autotracker algorithmic composition

Destiny EP (2020)

4-track EP, digital

Released by London-based label Midnight People

Destiny EP on Bandcamp

Acid Rain (2020)

Infinite random audiovisual composition, Typescript / Canvas / WebAudio

Play (Sorry, no Safari support - they haven't implemented key parts of the Web Audio API yet)

Triple Saw (2020)

Infinite generative pattern-based audiovisual composition, js / Canvas / WebAudio

Play
(Chrome or Opera recommended, uses new web technology which isn't in all browsers yet)

Screenshot of the Triple Saw algorithmic composition in action

The Spirits In This Forest Are Older Than Your Gods (2020)

7-track album, digital

Part of the "Bow Church" music project

Bandcamp || Spotify

Video (for Hunt) on YouTube

Humanoids (2020)

3d animation, Blender + Makehuman

Created originally as club visuals for Sunday Club, exhibited again as part of United We Stream #30: BRENN. X Kake

Barcode (2019)

Interactive audiovisual composition, js / Canvas / WebAudio

Play

Screenshot of the Barcode algorithmic composition

Cosmic Cosmetic Microcosm (2019)

2-track single, digital

  1. Cosmic Cosmetic Microcosm [5:59]
  2. Not Going Out [8:06]

Bandcamp // Spotify // SoundCloud

Dimensional Transport Apparatus (2019) w. Leon Worden

Exhibited as in interactive installation during Sunday Club on 06.10.2019. Visitors were invited to attempt to navigate to an alternate dimension using an control surface comprised of dials and faders as the interface. Patterns projected on to the triangular display reflected the visitor's journey. This was a collaboration with Leon Worden, who designed and built the physical structures to present the work in installation form.

We Meet At The Singularity (2019) w. Reinartz

Exhibited as an interactive installation at "Through Whose Eyes" exhibition at KAKE, Berlin

Algorithmic score and visuals by Vitling, sound design by Reinartz

Singularity: A point at which a given mathematical object is not defined or not "well-behaved", for example infinite or not differentiable. A region in spacetime in which tidal gravitational forces become infinite. A weather phenomenon likely to occur with reasonable regularity around a specific approximate calendar date, outside of more general seasonal weather patterns. A union of consciousness reported to be observed within an “ego death” experience. A hypothetical moment in time when any physically conceivable level of technological advancement is attained instantaneously.

Dusk (2018)

3-track EP, digital

  1. Civil Dusk [3:28]
  2. Nautical Dusk [3:28]
  3. Astronomical Dusk [2:50]

Bandcamp // Spotify // SoundCloud