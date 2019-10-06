We Meet At The Singularity (2019) w. Reinartz

Exhibited as an interactive installation at "Through Whose Eyes" exhibition at KAKE, Berlin

Algorithmic score and visuals by Vitling, sound design by Reinartz

Singularity: A point at which a given mathematical object is not defined or not "well-behaved", for example infinite or not differentiable. A region in spacetime in which tidal gravitational forces become infinite. A weather phenomenon likely to occur with reasonable regularity around a specific approximate calendar date, outside of more general seasonal weather patterns. A union of consciousness reported to be observed within an “ego death” experience. A hypothetical moment in time when any physically conceivable level of technological advancement is attained instantaneously.