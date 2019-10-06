Silly Little Edits for Silly Little Raves (2023)
5-track remix EP, digital
Cover art by @jude.grolfe
Swarm (2023)
Algorithmic audiovisual work
Typescript, WebAudio, Canvas
Spaceport Lounge Music EP (2021)
4-track EP, digital
+ 3d-animated music video
Released by Berlin-based Edge Network label
The Endless Acid Banger (2021)
Interactive human-algorithm collaborative jam experience
Typescript, WebAudio
Landing Pads (2021)
Infinite algorithmic audiovisal composition
Typescript, WebAudio, Canvas
Particles (2021)
Experimental particle-collision simulation synthesiser
Plug-in instrument version of Gas, see below
VST3/AU written in C++, Open Source (GPL3)
Plug-ins page with more info and download
Long Walks and Tough Talks (2021)
3-track EP, digital
Gas (2020)
Particle simulation synthesiser
js/Canvas/WebAudio
Lockdown Light (2020)
Photo series, ongoing
Crypt (2020)
Hyper-unison synthesiser plugin
VST3/AU written in C++, Open Source (GPL3)
Plug-ins page with more info and download
Autotracker (2020)
Infinite algorithmic tracker-style chiptune composition, Typescript / WebAudio
Destiny EP (2020)
4-track EP, digital
Released by London-based label Midnight People
Acid Rain (2020)
Infinite random audiovisual composition, Typescript / Canvas / WebAudio
Play (Sorry, no Safari support - they haven't implemented key parts of the Web Audio API yet)
Triple Saw (2020)
Infinite generative pattern-based audiovisual composition, js / Canvas / WebAudio
Play
(Chrome or Opera recommended, uses new web technology which isn't in all browsers yet)
The Spirits In This Forest Are Older Than Your Gods (2020)
7-track album, digital
Part of the "Bow Church" music project
Humanoids (2020)
3d animation, Blender + Makehuman
Created originally as club visuals for Sunday Club, exhibited again as part of United We Stream #30: BRENN. X Kake
Barcode (2019)
Interactive audiovisual composition, js / Canvas / WebAudio
Cosmic Cosmetic Microcosm (2019)
2-track single, digital
- Cosmic Cosmetic Microcosm [5:59]
- Not Going Out [8:06]
Bandcamp // Spotify // SoundCloud
Dimensional Transport Apparatus (2019) w. Leon Worden
Exhibited as in interactive installation during Sunday Club on 06.10.2019. Visitors were invited to attempt to navigate to an alternate dimension using an control surface comprised of dials and faders as the interface. Patterns projected on to the triangular display reflected the visitor's journey. This was a collaboration with Leon Worden, who designed and built the physical structures to present the work in installation form.
We Meet At The Singularity (2019) w. Reinartz
Exhibited as an interactive installation at "Through Whose Eyes" exhibition at KAKE, Berlin
Algorithmic score and visuals by Vitling, sound design by Reinartz
Singularity: A point at which a given mathematical object is not defined or not "well-behaved", for example infinite or not differentiable. A region in spacetime in which tidal gravitational forces become infinite. A weather phenomenon likely to occur with reasonable regularity around a specific approximate calendar date, outside of more general seasonal weather patterns. A union of consciousness reported to be observed within an “ego death” experience. A hypothetical moment in time when any physically conceivable level of technological advancement is attained instantaneously.
Dusk (2018)
3-track EP, digital
- Civil Dusk [3:28]
- Nautical Dusk [3:28]
- Astronomical Dusk [2:50]
Bandcamp // Spotify // SoundCloud